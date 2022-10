Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 13:56 Hits: 1

The Peruvian artist tells us what she's listening to right now and why "modernity is good for us."

(Image credit: Javier Falcon)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/05/1126408991/the-el-tiny-questionnaire-susana-baca