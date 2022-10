Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 14:43 Hits: 1

Ashley McBryde will be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. Announced very awkwardly and unconventionally on the CBS This Morning TV show Thursday morning (10-6), she was invited by Garth Brooks via satellite link. Ashley McBryde was in the television studio in New York, being interviewed.

