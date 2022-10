Articles

The Swedish Academy gave the award to French memoirist Annie Ernaux. An icon of autobiographical fiction, the author of "The Years" joins the ranks of other prestigious figures in the literary scene.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nobel-prize-annie-ernaux-wins-2022-award-for-literature/a-63354549?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf