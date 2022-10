Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 17:33 Hits: 3

"There's definitely going to be a lot of joy the next time I sit down and make a record," says the pop star, as she teases who she thinks will be the next "it girl"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/katy-perry-interview-play-residency-new-music-1234606415/