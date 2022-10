Articles

The Queensland band Hillsborough, based around Phil Usher and Beata Maglai, released their debut album Comin’ Back For You this week and to mark the occasion they’ve also released the video clip for their latest single ‘Magnetic Lives‘ – an alt-country song built around a dusty acoustic strum, an electric twang and sublime vocal harmonies …

