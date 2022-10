Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

The successful British synth-pop band gave a press conference in Berlin revealing details of their new album, "Memento Mori." They also reflected on the death of their bandmate Andy Fletcher.

