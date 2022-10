Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 07:55 Hits: 1

After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, Munich's Oktoberfest drew an underwhelming 5.7 million people. They drank 5.6 million liters of beer, despite the cool and rainy weather.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oktoberfest-2022-was-no-record-year/a-63297026?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf