Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 15:10 Hits: 3

At the beginning of his career, John Fullbright was considered one of the fastest-rising names in the Americana scene, validated by a Grammy nomination. Now an album released eight years later into a musical world where there are dozens of rising names, the threat is that it gets overlooked.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-john-fullbrights-the-liar/