Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 09:01 Hits: 8

Recorded with Claus Ogerman, Natureza could have made the Brazilian singer-songwriter an international star. Now released, the long lost album captures a turning point in her approach to music.

(Image credit: Leo Aversa)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/04/1126469132/joyce-moreno-natureza-lost-album