Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 01:18 Hits: 3

We knew it was bound to happen sooner or later. Though we all have fallen in love with bluegrass phenom Billy Strings as he's taken the roots music world by storm to the point where his popularity has spilled out into the greater music landscape, you knew that sooner or later he would jump the bluegrass tracks...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/of-course-this-is-what-billy-strings-is-doing-for-his-next-album/