Suwannee Hulaween Festival’s Ninth Edition Returns Home October 27-30

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 17:19 Hits: 2

Suwannee Hulaween has added 25 new artists to its already star-studded, cross-genre lineup. The festival’s ninth edition is returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida from Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30.

New headliners include Grammy-nominated producer TOKiMONSTA, celebrated Grateful Dead cover band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and Jumpsuit Records boss The Polish Ambassador. The festival’s other new additions include genre-blending psychedelic funk outfit Diggin Dirt and indie band Little Bird, amongst many others.

They join a bevy of artists from across the genre spectrum, including three nights from alternative rock/indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Dreamville-signee and Atlanta rapper JID for their Hulaween debuts, and festival veterans such as French electronic trailblazer CloZee, Portland’s award-winning Portugal. The Man, fan-favorite psychedelic band STS9, Grammy-nominated producer FISHER, electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso, prestigious jam-band The Disco Biscuits, three nights of festival founders The String Cheese Incident, and more.

Festival attendees will enjoy electric sets from the likes of Gigantic NGHTMRE(duo set form Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE), Gorgon City, Cory Wong, Elohim, Jauz, Leftover Salmon, Lettuce, Opiuo, A Hundred Drums, Of The Trees, Franc Moody, Lawrence, Manic Focus, Lewis Del Mar, Margo Price, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Neil Frances, Twiddle, Two Feet, and more. Hulaween will also welcome tastemaking electronic music collectives to curate their own debut festival takeovers, including bass purveyor Liquid Stranger’s Wakaan, underground party-starters Desert Hearts, and house maestro LP Giobbi’s Femme House.

Since its inception in 2013, the Halloween-themed music, arts and camping festival has evolved into one of the country’s most coveted cross-genre affairs. Curating dynamic lineups that range from electronic, jam, and indie to bluegrass, funk, soul and hip-hop, Suwannee Hulaween’s ability to abolish genre confines is evident year after year.Over the course of the past decade, Suwannee Hulaween has hosted artists from all corners of the dance floor at the Spirit of the Suwannee’s idyllic grounds, which serves as perfect setting for attendees to fully immerse themselves in Florida’s lush, enchanting nature.

Hulaween’s Spirit Lake is heralded as one of the leading immersive art experiences across American festivals, brimming with talented sculptors, fire/metal workers, painters, thespians, and lighting designers. Attendees can revel in lakefront projection mapping, hypnotizing light shows, interactive installations, and both visual and performance art, catch performances at Spirit Lake’s two stages, and groove into sunrise at the Silent Disco.

SUWANNEE HULAWEEN LINEUP (A-Z):

A Hundred Drums

Ajeva

American Grime

Anthill CInema

Artikal Sound System

Biotechnick

Blaque Dynamite

Butcher Brown ft. Nigel Hall

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

Cannabliss

Cimafunk

Circles Around The Sun

CloZee

Cory Wong

Cozm & Naught

Danielle Ponder

David Shaw

Desert Hearts (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky)

Dirtwire

Dogs In A Pile

Eazybaked

Eggy

Elohim

Eugene Snowden

Fearless Flyers

Fisher

Franc Moody

Future Joy

Gigantic NGHTMRE

Gorgon City

Guavatron

Honeywhat

Isaiah Sharkey

J.I.D

Jantsen

Jauz (Off The Deep End set)

Jiriki

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Kaleena Zanders

Karina Rykman

KydKong

Kyle Hollingsworth Band

Lawrence

Leftover Salmon

Lettuce

Lewis Del Mar

Liquid Stranger (Wakaan takeover)

Little Bird

Liz Cooper

Louis The Child

LP Giobbi (Femme House Takeover)

LPT

Maddy O’Neal

Manic Focus (live band)

Margo Price

Mark Lettieri Group

Miane

Mindchatter

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

MZG

Neighbor

Neil Frances

Niles

Of The Trees

Opiuo

Paper Ido

Player Dave

Portugal. The Man

Purple Gurl

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Ravenscoon

Row Joma

Sexbruise?

Skiz

Soul Taxi

STS9

Straying Anchors

Sylvan Esso

Tand

Tape B

The Disco Biscuits

The Iceman Special

The Main Squeeze

The Polish Ambassador

The Snozberries

The String Cheese Incident

The Tanglers

Three Star Revival

TOKiMONSTA

Toubab Krewe

Trevor Bystrom

Tripp St

Twiddle

Two Feet

Vlad the Inhaler b2b Botty Booty

Wednesday Night Titans

Zingara

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/10/suwannee-hulaween-festivals-ninth-edition-returns-home-october-27-30/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=suwannee-hulaween-festivals-ninth-edition-returns-home-october-27-30