Suwannee Hulaween Festival’s Ninth Edition Returns Home October 27-30

Suwannee Hulaween has added 25 new artists to its already star-studded, cross-genre lineup. The festival’s ninth edition is returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida from Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30.
New headliners include Grammy-nominated producer TOKiMONSTA, celebrated Grateful Dead cover band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and Jumpsuit Records boss The Polish Ambassador. The festival’s other new additions include genre-blending psychedelic funk outfit Diggin Dirt and indie band Little Bird, amongst many others.
They join a bevy of artists from across the genre spectrum, including three nights from alternative rock/indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Dreamville-signee and Atlanta rapper JID for their Hulaween debuts, and festival veterans such as French electronic trailblazer CloZee, Portland’s award-winning Portugal. The Man, fan-favorite psychedelic band STS9, Grammy-nominated producer FISHER, electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso, prestigious jam-band The Disco Biscuits, three nights of festival founders The String Cheese Incident, and more.
Festival attendees will enjoy electric sets from the likes of Gigantic NGHTMRE(duo set form Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE), Gorgon City, Cory Wong, Elohim, Jauz, Leftover Salmon, Lettuce, Opiuo, A Hundred Drums, Of The Trees, Franc Moody, Lawrence, Manic Focus, Lewis Del Mar, Margo Price, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Neil Frances, Twiddle, Two Feet, and more. Hulaween will also welcome tastemaking electronic music collectives to curate their own debut festival takeovers, including bass purveyor Liquid Stranger’s Wakaan, underground party-starters Desert Hearts, and house maestro LP Giobbi’s Femme House.
Since its inception in 2013, the Halloween-themed music, arts and camping festival has evolved into one of the country’s most coveted cross-genre affairs. Curating dynamic lineups that range from electronic, jam, and indie to bluegrass, funk, soul and hip-hop, Suwannee Hulaween’s ability to abolish genre confines is evident year after year.Over the course of the past decade, Suwannee Hulaween has hosted artists from all corners of the dance floor at the Spirit of the Suwannee’s idyllic grounds, which serves as perfect setting for attendees to fully immerse themselves in Florida’s lush, enchanting nature.
Hulaween’s Spirit Lake is heralded as one of the leading immersive art experiences across American festivals, brimming with talented sculptors, fire/metal workers, painters, thespians, and lighting designers. Attendees can revel in lakefront projection mapping, hypnotizing light shows, interactive installations, and both visual and performance art, catch performances at Spirit Lake’s two stages, and groove into sunrise at the Silent Disco.
SUWANNEE HULAWEEN LINEUP (A-Z):
A Hundred Drums
Ajeva
American Grime
Anthill CInema
Artikal Sound System
Biotechnick
Blaque Dynamite
Butcher Brown ft. Nigel Hall
Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast
Cannabliss
Cimafunk
Circles Around The Sun
CloZee
Cory Wong
Cozm & Naught
Danielle Ponder
David Shaw
Desert Hearts (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky)
Dirtwire
Dogs In A Pile
Eazybaked
Eggy
Elohim
Eugene Snowden
Fearless Flyers
Fisher
Franc Moody
Future Joy
Gigantic NGHTMRE
Gorgon City
Guavatron
Honeywhat
Isaiah Sharkey
J.I.D
Jantsen
Jauz (Off The Deep End set)
Jiriki
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Kaleena Zanders
Karina Rykman
KydKong
Kyle Hollingsworth Band
Lawrence
Leftover Salmon
Lettuce
Lewis Del Mar
Liquid Stranger (Wakaan takeover)
Little Bird
Liz Cooper
Louis The Child
LP Giobbi (Femme House Takeover)
LPT
Maddy O’Neal
Manic Focus (live band)
Margo Price
Mark Lettieri Group
Miane
Mindchatter
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
MZG
Neighbor
Neil Frances
Niles
Of The Trees
Opiuo
Paper Ido
Player Dave
Portugal. The Man
Purple Gurl
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Ravenscoon
Row Joma
Sexbruise?
Skiz
Soul Taxi
STS9
Straying Anchors
Sylvan Esso
Tand
Tape B
The Disco Biscuits
The Iceman Special
The Main Squeeze
The Polish Ambassador
The Snozberries
The String Cheese Incident
The Tanglers
Three Star Revival
TOKiMONSTA
Toubab Krewe
Trevor Bystrom
Tripp St
Twiddle
Two Feet
Vlad the Inhaler b2b Botty Booty
Wednesday Night Titans
Zingara
