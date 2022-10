Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Another incredible long weekend of cosmic country music in the idyllic surrounds of the Hunter Valley. A ton of highlights at the festival this year (as always) but my PTW gold star picks for this year go to Skyscraper Stan & The Commission Flats, Grace Cummings, Watty Thompson, Bud Rokesky, The Tall Stories, Sweet Talk, …

