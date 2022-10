Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022

The album 'Purgatory' by Tyler Childers will go down in history as one of the most important and successful releases by any country music artist in the last ten years, and perhaps in history. But now it's time for Tyler's 'Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?' to attempt to grip our attention.

