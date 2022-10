Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022 15:39 Hits: 3

Yeah yeah, we get these tribute albums to country legends coming down the pipeline every few weeks or so it seems. But when you can get "King" George Strait to show up and participate in one of them, now you're making some serious news. This song was really the linchpin to Billy Joe Shaver's entire career.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/george-strait-tributes-billy-joe-shaver-willie-nelson/