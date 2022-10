Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 21:42 Hits: 5

Bjork's Fossora peers down into the soil, in a love letter to fungi. "Bubbly and fun" is how she describes her new album.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/30/1126282708/fungi-served-as-bjorks-latest-muse-in-her-new-album-fossora