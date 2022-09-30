Category: Art/Music Hits: 4
By Ken Paulson – A tribute to the late Rusty Young of Poco has paid a welcome dividend: the birth of a new band. Five artists, all with significant ties to Young and Poco, teamed up late last year for My Friend: A Tribute to Rusty Young on Blue Elan Records. The quintet, dubbed Cimarron 615 for the recording, contributed…
The post Cimarron 615: A new band with Poco roots appeared first on Americana One.
Read more http://sun209.com/cimmarron-615-a-new-band-with-poco-roots/