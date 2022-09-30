Cimarron 615: A new band with Poco roots

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 04:45 Hits: 4

By Ken Paulson – A tribute to the late Rusty Young of Poco has paid a welcome dividend: the birth of a new band. Five artists, all with significant ties to Young and Poco, teamed up late last year for My Friend: A Tribute to Rusty Young on Blue Elan Records. The quintet, dubbed Cimarron 615 for the recording, contributed…

