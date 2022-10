Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022 07:57 Hits: 4

He exposed Germany's racism problem in the 80s and offered refuge to Salman Rushdie in the 90s. Germany's most famous investigative journalist turns 80.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/g%C3%BCnter-wallraff-the-german-who-sheltered-salman-rushdie/a-63284098?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf