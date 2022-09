Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 16:37 Hits: 4

"Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it," Swift said in 2019 after Braun's company Ithaca Holdings acquired Taylor Swift's original masters from Big Machine

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/taylor-swift-scooter-braun-claims-regrets-deal-approach-1234602903/