Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 18:00 Hits: 3

“I was always quite offended by how often Kate Bush was written about like she was insane or a crazy witch – or me being a crazy elf... If we were guys, we would be taken more seriously," singer tells NME

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/bjork-kate-bush-sexism-interview-1234603087/