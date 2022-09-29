Exclusive: Roger Street Friedman Premieres Video for Title Track ‘Love Hope Trust’ ft. Larry Campbell

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Today, Americana singer-songwriter Roger Street Friedman announces his latest album Love Hope Trust, out November 4th. Produced by the Grammy-winning guitarist and songwriter Larry Campbell (Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, Judy Collins, Willie Nelson) – and furthering a multi-album artistic continuum between Roger and Larry – the 12-song album is a sonic scrapbook that documents a divided world while exploring intimately personal journeys that evince universal truths, sensitively snapshotting moments of modern living.

“Making this record with Roger Street Friedman was one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve had as a producer,” comments Campbell. “Great songs, well-crafted lyrics and melodies, vibrant performances, and the creative inspiration that sprang from that made it a joy to show up at the studio everyday.” Love Hope Trust also features Jason Crosby (Jackson Browne, Phil Lesh) on keyboards, Teresa Williams and Lucy Kaplansky on background vocals, and a cameo by the legendary Gil Goldstein on accordion.

We are proud to premiere the colorfully animated video for “Love Hope Trust,” reflecting the song’s message of unity and uplift penned by Roger and Larry whose rockabilly-style lead guitar figures can be heard.

Roger shares with ABS:

This album encompasses a myriad of concerns, fears, joys and sorrows inherent in everyday life in this crazy world from the perspective of age—dare I say maturity—and gratitude. I strive to get to emotional truths in my songwriting where people say, ‘oh yeah, I’ve experienced that,’ or just to make people feel something, sadness, joy or longing. That is what makes an album of mine feel successful.

