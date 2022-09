Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

The band's first new record in nine years confronts environmental ruin and pandemic-era isolation, but ends at a vantage of hope — one that sounds like it took all the intervening time to reach.

(Image credit: Jason Al-Taan/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/30/1125637040/yeah-yeah-yeahs-cool-it-down-album-review