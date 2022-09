Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 09:14 Hits: 7

The world's largest beer festival got cancelled twice during the pandemic, but this year it's back! You think you know what it's all about? Test your knowledge with these five questions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oktoberfest-quiz-do-you-know-all-things-beer-bratwurst-and-dirndl/a-63141228?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf