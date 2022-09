Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 14:22 Hits: 8

Following the recent brutal attack on Salman Rushdie, famous writers have been reading passages from his works. Here's a look at how 1988's "The Satanic Verses" struggled to be published in German.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-satanic-verses-the-long-road-to-german-publication/a-63276797?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf