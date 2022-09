Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 15:23 Hits: 8

The 2021 winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade was among scores of people arrested during anti-government protests in 2020. Tsitsi Dangarembga has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/zimbabwe-court-finds-author-and-activist-tsitsi-dangarembga-guilty-of-inciting-violence/a-63281070?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf