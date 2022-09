Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 14:11 Hits: 2

Album will feature classic songs originally recorded by the Temptations, the Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, the Supremes, and many other legends

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/bruce-springsteen-soul-covers-album-only-the-strong-survive-1234601727/