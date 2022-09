Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 07:03 Hits: 2

The key to ancient Egypt: 200 years ago, the Rosetta Stone helped solve the riddle of hieroglyphs. Coincidence played the main role in the archaeological thriller.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rosetta-stone-deciphering-mysterious-egyptian-hieroglyphs/a-63268251?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf