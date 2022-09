Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 18:09 Hits: 6

New single "summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years," says Hayley Williams

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/paramore-announces-album-this-is-why-1234601730/