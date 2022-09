Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 14:05 Hits: 2

John Prine was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, but the compass of his musical world was Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, where his parents and grandparents were from, where he visited frequently when growing up, and where some of his fondest memories were made. Prine spelled it all out in "Paradise."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/park-memorializing-john-prine-to-be-dedicated/