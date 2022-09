Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Coinciding with the announcement of Shania Twain's signing with Republic Nashville was the release of the most terrible single called "Waking Up Dreaming" that dashes any hopes for a resurgence of Shania country, and picks up where her paltry 2017 comeback record Now left off, namely pop music.

