Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Seven months after it debuted at the Rothko Chapel in Houston, Tyshawn Sorey relaunches his work Monochromatic Light (Afterlife) on a monumental new scale in New York's Park Avenue Armory.

(Image credit: Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/27/1125145102/tyshawn-sorey-monochromatic-light-afterlife-park-avenue-armory