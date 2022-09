Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

AMERICAN AQUARIUM CHICAMACOMICO LOSING SIDE RECORDS / THIRTY TIGERS On their ninth studio album, American Aquarium and frontman BJ Barham take a deep dive into loss and ultimately seek to provide solace and hope to the listener. Their brand of emotive Americana is perfectly suited to this kind of subject matter as they tread the …

