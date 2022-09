Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 20:04 Hits: 2

The singer, who declined to perform in 2019 out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline February's show.

(Image credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/25/1125016606/rihanna-super-bowl-2023-halftime-show