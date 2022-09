Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 01:32 Hits: 1

Following on from his excellent 2020 album Hey Stranger (and a subsequent single and EP), CJ Stranger has released the soaring and intricate new single ‘You May Run‘. At first glance it’s an upbeat folk rock sound but it quickly reveals multiple layers and dynamic twists and turns. The rhythmic strumming is reminiscent of some …

