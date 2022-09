Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 15:31 Hits: 6

Roger Waters' concerts in Poland have been canceled after he commented on the war in Ukraine. Krakow City Council has said it will discuss declaring the Pink Floyd musician "persona non grata."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/roger-waters-concerts-canceled-in-poland-because-of-his-ukraine-comments/a-63232688?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf