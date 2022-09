Articles

There has been a very cool kismet forged between country legend Clint Black and Cody Jinks over the last few years. It was through Clint Black that Cody was able to make his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019, and Cody ended up being featured on Clint Black's song about the Opry "This Old House" from that same year.

