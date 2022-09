Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 24 September 2022

During its first week of "adds" as they say in the radio business, Drake Milligan's "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" came in at an impressive #2 in country this week, with 26 official adds according to Mediabase, and 33 total stations showing commitment to the song. This is an extremely positive sign.

