Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 01:27 Hits: 0

RYAN ADAMS ROMEO & JULIET PAXAM RECORDING COMPANY Three years since the NY Times article that revealed his totally inappropriate behaviour with past partners, fellow musicians and fans and cast him into the musical wilderness, Ryan Adams has been slowly rebuilding his career on his own label. Wednesdays (2020), Big Colors (2021) and Chris (2022) …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/09/22/album-review-ryan-adams-romeo-juliet/