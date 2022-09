Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 05:18 Hits: 0

We covered an earlier single of Rachel Angel‘s, ‘Strapped’, in 2020 and it’s a pleasure to again be invited into the swirling and evocative pop-laced country folk sound she does so effortlessly. Taken from the new album Midnite Heart Attack, released earlier this month, ‘Closer To Myself‘, is a tour de force of how to …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/09/22/rachel-angel-looks-inward-on-new-gem-of-a-country-folk-single-closer-to-me/