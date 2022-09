Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 16:33 Hits: 2

Rolling Stone readers first saw David LaChapelle’s work when he shot Tori Amos surrounded by fireflies in an English garden for the magazine’s June 25, 1998 cover. He’d been a professional photographer for more than a decade at that point, and was on his way to becoming one of the most celebrated visual artists of […]

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-pictures/david-lachapelle-photos-britney-kanye-lizzo-bowie-1234590727/