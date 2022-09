Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 15:00 Hits: 5

The groundbreaking band talks about building a career on grit and determination, making history in the LGBTQ community, and preparing an impressive stadium return next year

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/grupo-firme-mexican-band-rise-next-act-1234596699/