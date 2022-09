Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 17:01 Hits: 5

The Mexican artist answers our "El Tiny" questionnaire, and tells us about why he thinks art is the "blood of everyday life."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tamarindo Rekordsz)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/19/1123016440/the-el-tiny-questionnaire-carin-leon