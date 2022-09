Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 15:23 Hits: 3

Musician will be dropping new songs — starting with "Pop Imperialism" — on the Arloopa app ahead of the full EP's release

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/system-of-a-down-serj-tankian-perplex-cities-ep-augmented-reality-1234595598/