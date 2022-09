Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 16 September 2022

"I wanted it to feel nostalgic and new at the same time, to combine sexy nostalgia with new grooves," Devon Gilfillian says of his new song, "Brown Sugar Queen." It more than succeeds on both counts.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

