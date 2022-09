Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 08:24 Hits: 3

What do Galileo Galilei, Salman Rushdie and Harry Potter have in common? Books by or about them have been banned or challenged for diverse reasons.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/banned-books-week-fighting-for-freedom-of-information/a-63130067?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf