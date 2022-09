Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 08:50 Hits: 7

DW met the acclaimed author to discuss her "Manifesto: On Never Giving Up," activism and writing, and asked her about her reactions to Queen Elizabeth's death and Liz Truss' policies.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/booker-prize-winner-bernardine-evaristo-won-t-give-up/a-63122633?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf