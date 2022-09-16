Exclusive: The Lucky Losers Premiere Video for Title Track ‘Standin’ Pat’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 1
Standin’ Pat sits like a needle on the groove of something uniquely American and features 11 original tracks. Just as legendary singer songwriters captured the turbulence of a divisive country in the 1960s, Cathy & Phil seem to peer into the minds of Americans in the year 2022. Through their own travels, they have discovered a side of America that most people just don’t see, and with great empathy.
Lemons’ instantly recognizable voice is gritty & explosive as well as sweet & soulful. She has had a hard life. Overcoming a heroin addiction that almost killed her in her late 20s and early 30s, her streetwise singing style can scare you or soothe you, depending on her mood. Berkowitz is the yin to her yang. He is often restrained. He takes his time. He stays cool. It’s the differences in their vocal approach that make for such an interesting musical union. Andersen’s brilliant vocal arrangements make full use of their talents when they harmonize. Berkowitz’s big, rich, powerful harmonica, ever-present on this album, leads the charge and punctuates every line with an inventive style that is deeply rooted in all forms of blues music.
We are proud to premiere exclusively the video for the title track “Standin’ Pat,” with its smooth ‘70s soul crooning and theme of holding onto love to live for today. Tenor sax player Terry Hanck finds the snappy groove that gives the song magic.
Tomorrow, September 17, The Lucky Losers will celebrate the album with a pre-release party at The Sound Room in Oakland, Ca. There will be a free T-shirt giveaway and autographed CDs will be available. For more information and tickets, head here.
