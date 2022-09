Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 20:52 Hits: 2

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with director Brett Morgen on his documentary on David Bowie, Moonage Daydream. It's the first film since Bowie's death in 2016 that had the full cooperation of his estate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/16/1123559120/moonage-daydream-isnt-the-bowie-biography-youre-probably-expecting