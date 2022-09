Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 15:10 Hits: 2

The airport outside the Netherland capital, one of Europe's busiest air hubs, is struggling with long lines mainly due to a staff shortage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/amsterdam-s-overcrowded-schiphol-airport-cuts-passenger-numbers/a-63154030?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf