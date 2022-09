Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 17:34 Hits: 3

Since its founding over 1,000 years ago, this Catholic music school and song group in Regensburg, Germany, has been boys only. Until now.

(Image credit: Lena Mucha for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/15/1122712757/germany-boys-choir-admits-girls