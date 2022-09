Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:15 Hits: 2

The Grammy-winning rapper resolved a criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service.

(Image credit: Mark Von Holden/Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/15/1123290748/cardi-b-guilty-plea-nyc-club-brawls